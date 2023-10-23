The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Speeding blamed in fatal wreck on Stevenson: ISP

The driver of a Honda has died following a collision with a truck on the Stevenson Expressway about 2:05 a.m. near Central Avenue, state police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Speeding blamed in fatal wreck on Stevenson: ISP
An Illinois State Police squad car

Sun-Times file

A Summit man was killed early Monday during a crash between a truck and a sport-utility vehicle on the Stevenson Expressway on the city’s Southwest Side.

At 2:07 a.m. a Honda HR-V rear-ended a semi truck near Central Avenue, according to an Illinois State police master sergeant.

A 31-year-old man from south suburban Summit who was driving the SUV was dead on the scene and no other injuries were reported, said the master sergeant. His name was not released.

Preliminary information indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez.

For several hours, the road was closed between Harlem and Central avenues but they were expected to reopen about 8 a.m.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police appeal to public for help after 12-year-old boy fatally shot in Englewood. ‘Let our officers do their job.’
Woman killed in Garfield Ridge drive-by
Man killed in Englewood shooting
Two men in critical condition after South Lawndale shooting
Fire reported in Lincoln Square after string of North Side suspected arsons targeting Halloween decorations
2 wounded in shootout inside Old Town business
The Latest
Police siren lights.
Crime
Chicago police appeal to public for help after 12-year-old boy fatally shot in Englewood. ‘Let our officers do their job.’
Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 6:30 p.m. near Lowe Avenue and Marquette Road when they found Damien Green lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Woman killed in Garfield Ridge drive-by
The woman, 37, was walking on the sidewalk when a male suspect in an SUV opened fire in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
KKK pamphlets and photos of Klan members. Photos of documents taken at CPD Board offices Thursday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2023.
Extremism in the Ranks
What Chicago police did when the Ku Klux Klan infiltrated its ranks
When Chicago cops joined the KKK 55 years ago, the department moved quickly to fire them.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Tom Schuba
 
The stage at Brandon Johnson’s election night party at the Marriott Marquis Chicago, April 4, 2023.
Extremism in the Ranks
How the Chicago Police Department tolerates officers with ties to extremism and what’s being done about it
A new civilian oversight panel is working with Chicago police on a policy that would bar officers from joining hate and extremist groups.
By Tom Schuba and Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My wife won’t help me dress as a woman for Halloween
She tolerates her husband’s cross-dressing in private, but he wants a chance to go out in public and experience life as the opposite sex.
By Abigail Van Buren
 