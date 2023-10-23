Speeding blamed in fatal wreck on Stevenson: ISP
The driver of a Honda has died following a collision with a truck on the Stevenson Expressway about 2:05 a.m. near Central Avenue, state police said.
A Summit man was killed early Monday during a crash between a truck and a sport-utility vehicle on the Stevenson Expressway on the city’s Southwest Side.
At 2:07 a.m. a Honda HR-V rear-ended a semi truck near Central Avenue, according to an Illinois State police master sergeant.
A 31-year-old man from south suburban Summit who was driving the SUV was dead on the scene and no other injuries were reported, said the master sergeant. His name was not released.
Preliminary information indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez.
For several hours, the road was closed between Harlem and Central avenues but they were expected to reopen about 8 a.m.
Chicago police appeal to public for help after 12-year-old boy fatally shot in Englewood. ‘Let our officers do their job.’
Fire reported in Lincoln Square after string of North Side suspected arsons targeting Halloween decorations
The Latest
Chicago police appeal to public for help after 12-year-old boy fatally shot in Englewood. ‘Let our officers do their job.’
Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 6:30 p.m. near Lowe Avenue and Marquette Road when they found Damien Green lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.
The woman, 37, was walking on the sidewalk when a male suspect in an SUV opened fire in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue, police said.
When Chicago cops joined the KKK 55 years ago, the department moved quickly to fire them.
How the Chicago Police Department tolerates officers with ties to extremism and what’s being done about it
A new civilian oversight panel is working with Chicago police on a policy that would bar officers from joining hate and extremist groups.
She tolerates her husband’s cross-dressing in private, but he wants a chance to go out in public and experience life as the opposite sex.