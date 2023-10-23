Speeding blamed in fatal wreck on Stevenson: ISP

A Summit man was killed early Monday during a crash between a truck and a sport-utility vehicle on the Stevenson Expressway on the city’s Southwest Side.

At 2:07 a.m. a Honda HR-V rear-ended a semi truck near Central Avenue, according to an Illinois State police master sergeant.

A 31-year-old man from south suburban Summit who was driving the SUV was dead on the scene and no other injuries were reported, said the master sergeant. His name was not released.

Preliminary information indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez.

For several hours, the road was closed between Harlem and Central avenues but they were expected to reopen about 8 a.m.