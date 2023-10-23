The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Shooting near Mag Mile leaves man hospitalized Monday afternoon

The victim, who was hit in his abdomen and thigh, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
IMG_8088.jpg

Police stand near the scene of Monday’s shooting in the 500 block of North Rush Street.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was hospitalized after a shooting near the Mag Mile Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Rush Street, a 37-year-old man was close to the sidewalk near the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile hotel when someone approached him, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, according to police.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

