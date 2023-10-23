Shooting near Mag Mile leaves man hospitalized Monday afternoon

A man was hospitalized after a shooting near the Mag Mile Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Rush Street, a 37-year-old man was close to the sidewalk near the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile hotel when someone approached him, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, according to police.

The victim, who was hit in his abdomen and thigh, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.