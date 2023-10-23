Shooting near Mag Mile leaves man hospitalized Monday afternoon
The victim, who was hit in his abdomen and thigh, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
A man was hospitalized after a shooting near the Mag Mile Monday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Rush Street, a 37-year-old man was close to the sidewalk near the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile hotel when someone approached him, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, according to police.
No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
