19-year-old shot to death in South Shore

A 19-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the 6700 block of South East End Avenue and found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

