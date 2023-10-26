Girl, 14, uninjured after SWAT standoff in Washington Park neighborhood

A teen girl was safe following a SWAT standoff that ended peacefully Wednesday night in the Washington Park neighborhood.

About 9:45 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 5700 block of South Prairie Avenue and a person told them that an 18-year-old man was inside a home with a 14-year-old girl, Chicago police said.

Shortly after a SWAT team responded to the area, the girl left the home uninjured, police said.

Officials searched the home, but the man wasn’t found, and no arrests were made.