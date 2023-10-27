Man stabbed in arm during Lake View quarrel

A man was stabbed in the arm during an argument on a Lake View street late Thursday.

The man, 32, was arguing with someone outside in the 800 block of West Addison Street when the person he was arguing with pulled out a sharp, pointed object and “swung it” at him just before midnight Friday, police said.

He was taken to the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a puncture wound to the arm and he was listed in good condition, officials said.

The stabber ran away and was not in custody.

In an unrelated incident a day earlier, an officer was struck by a vehicle while walking through a parking lot on the same block. The officer was taken to an area hospital with a minor injury to the elbow and was listed in good condition, officials said.