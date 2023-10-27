The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Businesses warned of ‘crash and grab’ robberies on Near North and South sides

In each one, multiple robbers rammed the front of stores with vehicles and took merchandise before fleeing in waiting cars, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo

Police were looking for multiple suspects in a string of robberies on the Near North and South Sides between Oct. 24 and Oct. 26, 2023.

Sun-Times file

Chicago police warned businesses after a rash of robberies on the Near North and South sides earlier this week.

Four robberies were reported between Tuesday and Thursday at businesses in the 700 block of North Franklin Street, 900 block of North Michigan Avenue, 1800 block of South State Street and 1100 block of North Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

In each robbery, multiple suspects rammed the front of the stores with vehicles and took merchandise before fleeing in waiting cars, police said.

The robberies each occurred in the early-morning hours, according to police.

Authorities were looking for two to five males and one female wearing face masks and dark clothing, officials said.

Business owners were encouraged to keep doors locked and windows secure, immediately fix broken windows, doors or locks and call 911 to provide a detailed description of any suspicious people, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information about the robberies can contact area detectives at 312-744-8263.

