16-year-old girl critically wounded in Roseland shooting

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head in the Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.
Chicago police officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert at about 9:45 a.m. in the 200 block of West 95th Street found the girl, who was shot in the head, police said.
She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
No other injuries were reported and no one was in custody.
Area 2 detectives are investigating.
