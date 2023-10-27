The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

16-year-old girl critically wounded in Roseland shooting

Chicago police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at about 9:45 a.m. in the 200 block of West 95th Street.

By  Sun-Times Media Wire
   
SHARE 16-year-old girl critically wounded in Roseland shooting
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head in the Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.

Chicago police officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert at about 9:45 a.m. in the 200 block of West 95th Street found the girl, who was shot in the head, police said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported and no one was in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Former front-runner for Chicago police superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
Businesses warned of ‘crash and grab’ robberies on Near North and South sides
Man stabbed in arm during Lake View quarrel
3 arrested after shots fired sparks police chase near Northeastern Illinois University
Ex-boyfriend of slain CPS special education teacher charged with attempted murder in shooting of state trooper
Police oversight panel asks city watchdog to investigate Chicago Police Department’s ties to extremist groups
The Latest
Kimberly Boozer-Mayfield and Charles Mayfield, owners of Fabulous Finds, at their retail and consignment store in the Heritage Plaza Mall in Country Club Hills
Columnists
How do you let go of a lifetime of treasures?
A stroll through a south suburban strip mall might help me finally let go of those fancy dresses I no longer need.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Kenwood’s Jaden Smith (1) blocks a shot by Curie’s Sherod Dent Jr (25).
High School Basketball
Kenwood senior Jaden Smith picks Arizona State
Late-blooming Kenwood big man Jaden Smith committed to the Sun Devils after seeing his recruiting heat up over the past few months.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Nick Foligno’s playing time has spiked with the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Nick Foligno enjoying bigger role, on and off ice
As expected when he came over from Boston, Foligno has quickly grown into a locker-room leader with the Hawks. He also entered Friday averaging 16:34 of ice time per game, up four minutes from last season.
By Ben Pope
 
A photo of Eddie Jackson after a game.
Bears
S Eddie Jackson: Rematch with Bears ‘a little personal’ for Chargers star Khalil Mack
Plus, Jackson gave his thoughts on cornerback Jaylon Johnson potentially getting traded.
By Jason Lieser
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 