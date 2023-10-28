The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Belmont Cragin

About 12:50 a.m., the group were leaving a gathering in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue when a vehicle going north approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting as a crowd was leaving a gathering early Saturday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

An 18-year-old girl was shot in her right leg and left thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

A man, 19, was shot in his left ankle and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Another man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

A third man, 27, was shot in the right leg and left thigh and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

No one was in custody.

