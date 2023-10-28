4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Belmont Cragin
About 12:50 a.m., the group were leaving a gathering in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue when a vehicle going north approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting as a crowd was leaving a gathering early Saturday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.
About 12:50 a.m., the group were leaving a gathering in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue when a vehicle going north approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
An 18-year-old girl was shot in her right leg and left thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said.
A man, 19, was shot in his left ankle and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
Another man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to Stroger in good condition.
A third man, 27, was shot in the right leg and left thigh and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.
No one was in custody.