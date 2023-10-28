Woman fatally shot while exiting vehicle in Calumet Heights

A woman was fatally shot as she exited a vehicle Friday evening in Calumet Heights on the South Side.
The woman, 51, was shot in the abdomen about 6:40 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Manistee Avenue, Chicago police said.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Just before 4 a.m., the man, 30, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. when a driver going north in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to get around another vehicle and struck the woman’s vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.
About 4 a.m., a woman and a male she knew began fighting during an argument inside a home in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard when she was stabbed, Chicago police said.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Halsted found the man bleeding inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said.
About 12:50 a.m., the group were leaving a gathering in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue when a vehicle going north approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.