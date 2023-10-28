1 in custody after fatal stabbing in East Garfield Park home
A person was in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed in a domestic incident early Saturday inside an East Garfield Park home on the West Side, police said.
About 4 a.m., the 37-year-old woman and a male she knew began fighting during an argument inside a home in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard, when she was stabbed, according to Chicago police.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The male was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center with lacerations to his face and hands, officials said. He was listed in good condition.
He was placed in to custody and charges were pending.
