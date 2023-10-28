The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

18-year-old fatally stabbed in Austin

A man was discovered about 6:10 a.m. in the 300 block of North Lorel Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 18-year-old fatally stabbed in Austin
Crime scene tape.

A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

An 18-year-old man was found in an Austin alleyway with fatal stab wounds to his chest and abdomen Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

He was discovered about 6:10 a.m. in the 300 block of North Lorel Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody, police said.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot on River North sidewalk
1 in custody after fatal stabbing in East Garfield Park home
Man dies fatally shot in West Pullman parking lot
Woman fatally shot while exiting vehicle in Calumet Heights
4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Belmont Cragin
Woman shot while leaving Navy Pier booze cruise
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot on River North sidewalk
Just before 4 a.m., the man, 30, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Woman dead in Gage Park crash
The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. when a driver going north in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to get around another vehicle and struck the woman’s vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
1 in custody after fatal stabbing in East Garfield Park home
About 4 a.m., a woman and a male she knew began fighting during an argument inside a home in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard when she was stabbed, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man dies fatally shot in West Pullman parking lot
Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Halsted found the man bleeding inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Woman fatally shot while exiting vehicle in Calumet Heights
The woman, 51, was shot about 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 9200 block of South Manistee Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 