18-year-old fatally stabbed in Austin

An 18-year-old man was found in an Austin alleyway with fatal stab wounds to his chest and abdomen Saturday morning, Chicago police said.
He was discovered about 6:10 a.m. in the 300 block of North Lorel Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody, police said.
The Latest
Just before 4 a.m., the man, 30, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. when a driver going north in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to get around another vehicle and struck the woman’s vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.
About 4 a.m., a woman and a male she knew began fighting during an argument inside a home in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard when she was stabbed, Chicago police said.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Halsted found the man bleeding inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said.
The woman, 51, was shot about 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 9200 block of South Manistee Avenue.