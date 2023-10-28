Bicyclist fatally shot in Woodlawn

A bicyclist was fatally shot Saturday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.
About 9:50 p.m., a man was riding a bike in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot in the neck, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said.
His age or name wasn’t immediately known.
No one was in custody.
