The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Bicyclist fatally shot in Woodlawn

A man was riding a bike in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot in the neck, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Bicyclist fatally shot in Woodlawn
Crime scene tape. File photo

A man was shot and killed Oct. 28, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A bicyclist was fatally shot Saturday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 9:50 p.m., a man was riding a bike in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot in the neck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said.

His age or name wasn’t immediately known.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Joliet man convicted of murder during 2018 drug deal
Chicago man sentenced to 88 years for sexual assault at Oak Brook hotel
Man shot on River North sidewalk
1 in custody after fatal stabbing in East Garfield Park home
Man dies fatally shot in West Pullman parking lot
Woman fatally shot while exiting vehicle in Calumet Heights
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
A photo of Tyson Bagent coming out of the tunnel at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears developed unheralded Tyson Bagent into viable NFL QB, but he brought natural composure
Bagent’s rise is a phenomenal success story — for him and the team. Here’s a look at how they made it happen.
By Jason Lieser
 
World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers - Game Two
MLB
Diamondbacks rout Rangers to even World Series
Merrill Kelly pitched three-hit ball over seven innings and Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to a record 18 games as the Diamondbacks won 9-1.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
After watching Zach LaVine score 51 in a loss, Bulls still searching
LaVine should have been all smiles after a career night, but losing by 16 to the Pistons only left the guard questioning how the Bulls can get Billy Donovan’s new-look offense to start working.
By Joe Cowley
 
A young Matthew Perry appears on the 1980s Fox series “Boys Will Be Boys.”
Movies and TV
When young Matthew Perry had ‘the best experience of my life’ in Chicago
Long before ‘Friends,’ actor made his movie debut in ‘A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon,’ befriending co-star River Phoenix and falling ‘deeply in love with acting.’
By Darel Jevens
 