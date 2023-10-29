The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Man, 61, shot to death in West Garfield Park

He was shot in the back Sunday evening in the 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_3.jpg

Sun-Times file

A 61-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening in West Garfield Park.

The man was standing in the 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue around 6:25 p.m. when he was shot in the back, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody, police said.

