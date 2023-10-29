Man, 61, shot to death in West Garfield Park

A 61-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening in West Garfield Park.
The man was standing in the 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue around 6:25 p.m. when he was shot in the back, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody, police said.
