Bicyclist hit by car on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive
It happened about 7:20 p.m. Monday when the 54-year-old woman was riding her bike in the 5400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
A car went out of control and crashed into a woman riding a bike Monday night in Edgewater.
A 29-year-old woman was driving north in the 5400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and veered onto the bike path, hitting the 54-year-old woman, Chicago police said.
The bicyclist fell and suffered a fractured leg and arm and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.
The motorist was also taken to Masonic in good condition for neck and back pain.
