Tuesday, October 3, 2023
63-year-old woman beaten with baseball bat at West Pullman gas station dies

Police say a man struck a woman multiple times with a baseball bat after an argument at a gas station in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue,

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A hospital emergency room sign

Adobe Stock Photo

A 63-year-old woman has died after a man struck her with a baseball bat during an argument at a West Pullman gas station.

About 2 a.m. on Sept. 27, a man struck the woman multiple times with a baseball bat during an argument at a gas station in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died a day later.

An autopsy released Tuesday found she died of blunt-force injuries to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

There was no one in custody.

