The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man found shot dead in Douglas

Officers found the man, 33, with a gunshot wound to the head about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of East 36th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found shot dead in Douglas
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers found the man, 33, with a gunshot wound to the head about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of East 36th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Details of the shooting weren’t known.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
CTA bus supervisor shot, witness returns fire after crash in Archer Heights
Man found beaten to death in Belmont Cragin
63-year-old woman beaten with baseball bat at West Pullman gas station dies
Former Cook County employee admits helping businesses cheat on taxes for free golf
Park Ridge crash leaves driver dead, power out
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump leaves a New York courtroom after the second day of his fraud trial. Trump has repeatedly cast the trial as a political attack by New York’s Democratic attorney general, Letitia James.
Nation/World
New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
On Tuesday, Donald Trump posted a photo of a judge’s law clerk posing with Sen. Chuck Schumer, saying it was ‘disgraceful’ that the clerk is working with the judge in his New York fraud case. The post was later taken down.
By Michael Sisak | APBobby Caina Calvan | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
The city’s new chief homelessness officer is tasked with finding solutions for the more than 68,000 unhoused in the city.
City Hall
Mayor Brandon Johnson establishes city’s first chief homelessness officer
The move comes a day before a public hearing before the City Council on the mayor’s proposal to raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end home sales to create dedicated funding to combat homelessness.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Silva Luna speaks about the unfair working conditions as a temp worker during a press conference at the Casa Michoacan at 1638 S Blue Island Ave in Pilsen, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The Temp Worker Fairness and Safety Act gives temp workers new protection and right to equal pay.
Hardest-Working Voices in Labor
Temp worker advocates hail Illinois law that promises equal pay
The Temp Worker Fairness and Safety Act aims to prevent ‘permatemping,’ where an employer keeps a temp worker indefinitely, by requiring that employers pay temps similar wages as direct hires after 90 days on the job.
By David Struett
 
Kelvin Roston Jr. in “The Gospel of Colonus”&nbsp;at Court Theatre.
Seen any good theater lately? Now is the time
Live theater in Chicago is in trouble. But the show must go on — and all of us have a role to play in making sure it does.
By CST Editorial Board
 
PXL_20231003_150021411.jpg
Obituaries
Esther Saks, social justice activist, River North art gallery owner, dies at 93
Saks was a big believer in shifting the world for the better, and often spread that message to her daughters.
By Mohammad Samra
 