Man found shot dead in Douglas

A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.
Officers found the man, 33, with a gunshot wound to the head about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of East 36th Street, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Details of the shooting weren’t known.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
On Tuesday, Donald Trump posted a photo of a judge’s law clerk posing with Sen. Chuck Schumer, saying it was ‘disgraceful’ that the clerk is working with the judge in his New York fraud case. The post was later taken down.
The move comes a day before a public hearing before the City Council on the mayor’s proposal to raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end home sales to create dedicated funding to combat homelessness.
The Temp Worker Fairness and Safety Act aims to prevent ‘permatemping,’ where an employer keeps a temp worker indefinitely, by requiring that employers pay temps similar wages as direct hires after 90 days on the job.
Live theater in Chicago is in trouble. But the show must go on — and all of us have a role to play in making sure it does.
Saks was a big believer in shifting the world for the better, and often spread that message to her daughters.