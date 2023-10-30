Man critically wounded in Washington Park shooting

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood late Sunday night on the South Side.

A man driving in the 5500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue waved down a passing ambulance at about 10:24 p.m. and called them over to a passenger in his vehicle, a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the neck, chest and abdomen, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The driver didn’t give any information and left the scene before police arrive, officials said. No one was in custody.

