Monday, October 30, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Teen critically injured in South Shore shooting

The 16-year-old was in a parking lot in the 7600 block of South Chicago Avenue Monday afternoon when he was shot in his back and right leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_4.jpg

A teen was hospitalized after a shooting in South Shore Monday.

A 16-year-old was in a parking lot in the 7600 block of South Chicago Avenue at about 3:55 p.m. when he was shot in the back and right leg, according to police. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

