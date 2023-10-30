Teen critically injured in South Shore shooting
The 16-year-old was in a parking lot in the 7600 block of South Chicago Avenue Monday afternoon when he was shot in his back and right leg, police said.
A 16-year-old was in a parking lot in the 7600 block of South Chicago Avenue at about 3:55 p.m. when he was shot in the back and right leg, according to police. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
No one was in custody.
