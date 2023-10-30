Man shot to death in Humboldt Park
A man, whose age was not known, was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Trumbull Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the head and the right flank, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was killed after a shooting in Humboldt Park Monday afternoon.
A man, whose age was not known, was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Trumbull Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. when he was shot in the head and the right flank, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody.
‘Everybody was climbing on top of each other’: Witnesses describe mass shooting at West Side Halloween party
The Latest
The school faces heavy local opposition to its proposal, which was rejected by the city’s Land Use Commission but now is pending before the City Council.
The 22-year-old defenseman was injured by Vegas’ Brett Howden on Friday. It’s especially poor timing considering how well he played in the Hawks’ first eight games.
A 16-year-old was in a parking lot in the 1900 block of East 87th Street at about 3:55 p.m. when he was shot in the back and right leg, according to police. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Missed opportunities took the Bears out of the game early and kept them from making any push back into it.
Chicago students dealing with autism, attention deficit disorder and other conditions develop communication skills by making up scenes at an after-school club.