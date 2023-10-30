The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Man shot to death in Humboldt Park

A man, whose age was not known, was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Trumbull Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the head and the right flank, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
No one was in custody.

The Latest
A rendering of the proposed new Ryan Field in Evanston.
Business
Northwestern pledges $100 million for Evanston if it gets OK for Ryan Field concerts
The school faces heavy local opposition to its proposal, which was rejected by the city’s Land Use Commission but now is pending before the City Council.
By David Roeder
 
Alex Vlasic has tallied three points in eight games this season.
Blackhawks
Alex Vlasic’s impressive start to Blackhawks’ season interrupted by concussion
The 22-year-old defenseman was injured by Vegas’ Brett Howden on Friday. It’s especially poor timing considering how well he played in the Hawks’ first eight games.
By Ben Pope
 
Police_Tape_4.jpg
Crime
Teen critically injured in Avalon Park shooting
A 16-year-old was in a parking lot in the 1900 block of East 87th Street at about 3:55 p.m. when he was shot in the back and right leg, according to police. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Austin Ekeler running for a touchdown.
Bears
Upon Further Review: 3 big plays on each side of ball that undid Bears vs. Chargers
Missed opportunities took the Bears out of the game early and kept them from making any push back into it.
By Jason Lieser
 
Jessella Santos (right), 14, performing with Yamileth Mendoza, 19, says the improv club at Carl Schurz High School is a place where “I could just be myself.”
Education
Improv at Schurz High School brings neuro-divergent teens out of their shell
Chicago students dealing with autism, attention deficit disorder and other conditions develop communication skills by making up scenes at an after-school club.
By Stefano Esposito
 