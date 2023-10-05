3 in custody after Chicago police squad car struck by gunfire in New City

Three people were in custody after a Chicago police squad car was struck by gunfire Wednesday night in New City on the South Side.

About 8:50 p.m., 9th District officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 4700 block of South Elizabeth Street when officers heard gunfire coming from an unknown direction, Chicago police said.

One round penetrated the windshield of an officer’s squad car and an officer suffered minor lacerations from shattered glass, police said. They were taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Three suspects were detained after officers saw individuals running south into a home in the 4800 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said.

Officers did not discharge their weapons, officials said.

Area detectives were investigating.

