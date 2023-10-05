Woman sexually assaulted during Englewood home invasion
The woman was on the front porch of a home in the 7300 block of South May Street when someone she didn’t know approached and put his arm around her neck, pushing her into the home, Chicago police said.
About 11:15 a.m., the woman, 26, was on the front porch of a home in the 7300 block of South May Street when someone she didn’t know approached and put his arm around her neck, pushing her into the home, Chicago police said.
The suspect then sexually assaulted the woman and took her phone, police said.
The woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment, officials said.
Area detectives were investigating but no arrests have been made.
