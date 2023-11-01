The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Glenview-area man accused of grooming minor from Boston

Weston Opas, 42, met the child on an online gaming app last year and allegedly traveled to Boston “numerous times” to have sex with the child, Cook County sheriff’s police said.

By  Kade Heather
   
A north suburban man is accused of luring a minor from Boston to engage in sexual acts with him.

Weston Opas, 42, met the child on an online gaming app last year and continued texting with him until the victim was later living with him at his home in unincorporated Glenview, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Opas traveled “numerous times” to Boston, where he committed sexual acts with the minor, police said.

Authorities in Boston recently sent a tip to the Cook County sheriff’s office about a missing child with connections to Opas. The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on Opas’ home last week and found the victim, and arrested Opas, police said.

Officers also found a firearm, ammunition and body armor inside Opas’ home, police said.

The victim was placed into the custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services until their family could arrive in Chicago and take back custody.

Opas, a convicted sex offender, was charged with one count each of traveling to meet a child, grooming, unlawful possession of a firearm with body armor by a felon and failure to report annually to the sex offender registry.

A judge has ordered Opas held in the Cook County Jail as he awaits trial.

He is due back in court on Nov. 16.

