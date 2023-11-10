25-year-old man charged in fatal Douglas shooting

A 25-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery for fatally shooting a man in Douglas earlier this week, Chicago police said.
Quntin Buchanan is accused of killing Jeremiah Pruckler, 20, Tuesday evening in the 2900 block of South State Street, police said. Pruckler was in a home when he was fatally shot in the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Buchanan was arrested three hours after the shooting, police said. He made his first court appearance on Thursday.
Despite internal police alerts, scant evidence of violent gang members among Venezuelan migrants in Chicago
The Latest
Picks for Wolverines-Nittany Lions plus Indiana-Illinois, Alabama-Kentucky, Northwestern-Wisconsin, Ole Miss-Georgia and more.
The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition. The driver fled the scene and no one has been arrested.
Even if he escapes conviction on the criminal charges he is now facing by Election Day 2024, Donald Trump’s age-related infirmities have become ever more visible of late.
For many veterans, the transition from military to civilian life is fraught with challenges, including post-traumatic stress disorder. One-fifth of Illinois veterans have a diagnosed disability related to their military service.
The Center for American War Letters has been collecting and preserving correspondence for 25 years.