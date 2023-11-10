25-year-old man charged in fatal Douglas shooting

A 25-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery for fatally shooting a man in Douglas earlier this week, Chicago police said.

Quntin Buchanan is accused of killing Jeremiah Pruckler, 20, Tuesday evening in the 2900 block of South State Street, police said. Pruckler was in a home when he was fatally shot in the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Buchanan was arrested three hours after the shooting, police said. He made his first court appearance on Thursday.