Someone started a fire on a Chicago Transit Authority L car early Saturday, temporarily shutting down service in the Loop, authorities said.
An unknown male started the fire that caused minor damage to an Orange Line car just before 1 a.m. near the first block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police, who called it an arson. The fire-starter took off, police said.
Loop-bound Orange Line trains were stopped for nearly two hours near the Harold Washington Library, according to CTA service alerts.
Service has resumed. No one was hurt.
The Latest
They were sitting in a car around 3 a.m. when a blue car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at them in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue, police said.
The 36-year-old was shot multiple times in the face and body around 8:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Greenview Avenue.
Another tilapia from the Chicago Area Waerway System (CAWS) and a rutting buck chasing does in the suburbs are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
South Siders bad on both sides when it comes to walks, and change won’t be easy
While coach Billy Donovan has a history of going with a nine-man rotation, Dosunmu has been playing so well that he’s forcing the Bulls to play 10. And while the minutes are sometimes few, Dosunmu continues doing the most he can with them on a nightly basis.