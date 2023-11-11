Person starts fire on L car in the Loop

Someone started a fire on a Chicago Transit Authority L car early Saturday, temporarily shutting down service in the Loop, authorities said.

An unknown male started the fire that caused minor damage to an Orange Line car just before 1 a.m. near the first block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police, who called it an arson. The fire-starter took off, police said.

Loop-bound Orange Line trains were stopped for nearly two hours near the Harold Washington Library, according to CTA service alerts.

Service has resumed. No one was hurt.