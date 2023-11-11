The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Crime

Teen critically injured Far South Side shooting

A 17-year-old boy was in the 13000 block South Drexel Avenue about 2:50 p.m. when he was shot in the chest and right arm, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An evidence marker. File photo.

He was shot in the chest and right arm about 2:50 p.m. in the 13000 block South Drexel, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody, police said.

