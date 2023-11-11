Teen critically injured Far South Side shooting

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in a Far South Side shooting Saturday afternoon.
He was shot in the chest and right arm about 2:50 p.m. in the 13000 block South Drexel, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one was in custody, police said.
