Saturday, November 11, 2023
Woman critically wounded in Englewood shooting; 1 in custody

The woman, 28, was fighting with another woman inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Loomis Boulevard when she was shot in the right arm.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A woman was wounded in a shooting Nov. 11, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting during an altercation Saturday afternoon at an apartment in Englewood on the South Side.

About 2:25 p.m., the woman, 28, was fighting with another woman inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Loomis Boulevard when she was shot in the right arm by a 26-year-old woman, Chicago police said.

The older woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The younger woman was taken into custody, but no charges had been announced as of Saturday evening. Police said a gun was recovered and the alleged shooter had a valid firearm owner’s identification card and concealed carry permit.

