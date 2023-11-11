Woman critically wounded in Englewood shooting; 1 in custody

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting during an altercation Saturday afternoon at an apartment in Englewood on the South Side.

About 2:25 p.m., the woman, 28, was fighting with another woman inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Loomis Boulevard when she was shot in the right arm by a 26-year-old woman, Chicago police said.

The older woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The younger woman was taken into custody, but no charges had been announced as of Saturday evening. Police said a gun was recovered and the alleged shooter had a valid firearm owner’s identification card and concealed carry permit.

