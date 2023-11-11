Woman critically wounded in Englewood shooting; 1 in custody
The woman, 28, was fighting with another woman inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Loomis Boulevard when she was shot in the right arm.
A woman was critically wounded in a shooting during an altercation Saturday afternoon at an apartment in Englewood on the South Side.
About 2:25 p.m., the woman, 28, was fighting with another woman inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Loomis Boulevard when she was shot in the right arm by a 26-year-old woman, Chicago police said.
The older woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
The younger woman was taken into custody, but no charges had been announced as of Saturday evening. Police said a gun was recovered and the alleged shooter had a valid firearm owner’s identification card and concealed carry permit.
The Latest
The Hawks’ very light game schedule in the first half of November has given them plenty of time to work on things. But entering Sunday’s matinee at the Panthers, they needed that practice time to adapt to injuries to Jarred Tinordi, Taylor Hall and Andreas Athanasiou.
Alessio Milivojevic picked Morgan Park apart with short passes and ran for two scores. One was a physical 13-yard blast in which he broke multiple tackles.
No. 10 Penn State has no answers for Wolverines’ running game
His 21-yard TD pass to Isaiah Williams in OT was the winner
A 17-year-old boy was in the 13000 block South Drexel Avenue about 2:50 p.m. when he was shot in the chest and right arm, according to police.