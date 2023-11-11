Man fatally shot in Ashburn

A man was shot and killed Saturday evening in Ashburn on the South Side.
About 6:40 p.m. the 40-year-old was in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue when someone approached hime and opened fire, striking him at least once, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
