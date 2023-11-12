7 people shot, 2 fatally, in overnight shootings across South Side

Seven people were shot, two of them fatally , in shootings across Chicago late Saturday and into Sunday morning.
Chicago police said no one is in custody for any of the shootings.
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday in Ashburn, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died.
Early on Sunday, a man was shot and killed and a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in Little Village.
Officers found the two in the 3000 block of South Trumbull Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. The man who was killed was shot in the head and the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he died, police said. The other was in good condition and also taken to Mt. Sinai.
Other shootings:
- A man, 24, was shot in the leg around 7 p.m. on Saturday in the 2900 block of South Keeley Avenue in Bridgeport. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.
- A woman, 38, was shot in the foot inside a Woodlawn business around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of East 61st Street, police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- A man, 30, is in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center after he was shot in the abdomen around 11:15 p.m. in Roseland, according to police. He was standing in the street in the 0–100 block of East 104th Street when he was shot.
- A man, 25, was shot in the arm while riding passenger in a car around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of West 60th Street in Chicago Lawn, police said. He went to St. Anthony Hospital in fair condition.
