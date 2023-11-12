7 people shot, 2 fatally, in overnight shootings across South Side

Seven people were shot, two of them fatally, in shootings across Chicago late Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Chicago police said no one is in custody for any of the shootings.

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday in Ashburn, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died.

Early on Sunday, a man was shot and killed and a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in Little Village.

Officers found the two in the 3000 block of South Trumbull Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. The man who was killed was shot in the head and the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he died, police said. The other was in good condition and also taken to Mt. Sinai.

Other shootings:

