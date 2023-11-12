Armed robbery suspect held after pursuit from Southwest Side to Wisconsin and back into Illinois

A south suburban man is in custody after authorities say he robbed a Chicago drugstore then led police on a two-hour pursuit up Interstate 94, across the Wisconsin border and then back into Illinois before he was arrested near Gurnee.

Norbert Thigpen, 36, of the 8400 block of South Mulligan Avenue, is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a detention hearing on charges of armed robbery and aggravated fleeing from police.

Chicago police said the robbery occurred about 5:23 p.m. Saturday, when a man they identified as Thigpen entered a drugstore in the 8600 block of South Cicero Avenue on the city’s Southwest Side, drew a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

The employee complied, after which the suspect took the money and fired a round into the ceiling before fleeing, police said.

