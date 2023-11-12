The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Armed robbery suspect held after pursuit from Southwest Side to Wisconsin and back into Illinois

Authorities say an armed suspect who robbed a drugstore on the Southwest Side led police on a pursuit into Wisconsin before he was arrested near Gurnee.

By  Steve Zalusky | Daily Herald
   
SHARE Armed robbery suspect held after pursuit from Southwest Side to Wisconsin and back into Illinois
FatalShooting020618_1.jpg_21_42_38_725.jpg

A south suburban man is in custody after authorities say he robbed a Chicago drugstore then led police on a two-hour pursuit up Interstate 94, across the Wisconsin border and then back into Illinois before he was arrested near Gurnee.

Norbert Thigpen, 36, of the 8400 block of South Mulligan Avenue, is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a detention hearing on charges of armed robbery and aggravated fleeing from police.

Chicago police said the robbery occurred about 5:23 p.m. Saturday, when a man they identified as Thigpen entered a drugstore in the 8600 block of South Cicero Avenue on the city’s Southwest Side, drew a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

The employee complied, after which the suspect took the money and fired a round into the ceiling before fleeing, police said.

For more on this story go to https://www.dailyherald.com.

Next Up In Crime
5 people robbed at gunpoint in Goose Island
Man shot, wounded in North Lawndale
7 people shot, 2 fatally, in overnight shootings across South Side
One man dead, one wounded in Little Village shooting
Man fatally shot in Ashburn
Woman critically wounded in Englewood shooting; 1 in custody
The Latest
Suns_Bulls_Basketball.jpg
Sports
Alex Caruso misses Pistons game; Bulls try to solve rebounding woes
Rebounding has been an issue for the Bulls all season. They’re 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage, last in defensive rebounds (29.8) and 14th in offensive rebounds (11.1).
By Kyle Williams
 
Pistons_Bulls_Basketball.jpg
Sports
Ayo Dosunmu sparks Bulls’ in win over Pistons
The third-year guard was the catalyst for the Bulls’ second-quarter run. He had three steals in the first half and finished the game with a plus-19 rating in 26 minutes.
By Kyle Williams
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
5 people robbed at gunpoint in Goose Island
Five people were walking Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of West Division Street when four males stepped from an SUV with guns, robbed them and fled.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Sen. Tim Scott speaks at the Republican presidential debate on Wednesday in Miami.
Politics
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race
Sen. Tim Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, announced his campaign in May but failed to build support in a race dominated by former President Donald Trump.
By Meg Kinnard | AP
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man shot, wounded in North Lawndale
A man, 47, was in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street about 6:51 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen, police said. He is hospitalized in critical condition.
By Violet Miller
 