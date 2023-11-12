The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

5 people robbed at gunpoint in Goose Island

Five people were walking Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of West Division Street when four males stepped from an SUV with guns, robbed them and fled.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.

An armed robbery was reported Nov. 12, 2023, in Goose Island.

Adobe Stock Photo

Three men and two women were robbed at gunpoint in daylight hours Sunday afternoon in Goose Island, according to police.

The group was in the 1000 block of West Division Street about 2:10 p.m. when four males got out of a dark-colored SUV, drew guns and demanded property, Chicago police said.

The five victims complied with their demands, and the robbers fled in the SUV with their property, police said. No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. Area three detectives are investigating.

