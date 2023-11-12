5 people robbed at gunpoint in Goose Island

Three men and two women were robbed at gunpoint in daylight hours Sunday afternoon in Goose Island, according to police.
The group was in the 1000 block of West Division Street about 2:10 p.m. when four males got out of a dark-colored SUV, drew guns and demanded property, Chicago police said.
The five victims complied with their demands, and the robbers fled in the SUV with their property, police said. No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made. Area three detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Sen. Tim Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, announced his campaign in May but failed to build support in a race dominated by former President Donald Trump.
A man, 47, was in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street about 6:51 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen, police said. He is hospitalized in critical condition.
A large gathering in Streeterville sought to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, while in Northbrook, pro-Israeli demonstrators call for the release of nearly 240 hostages being held by Hamas.
Bedard is the first player in Hawks history to start his career with that much goal-scoring production. He’s also just the sixth NHL player to do so since 1994, joining an interesting group.
Bedard’s two highlight-reel goals Sunday weren’t enough to prevent the Hawks from losing to the Panthers 4-3. But if he keeps playing this well, he’s likely going to help this overmatched team overcome the odds quite often.