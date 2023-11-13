Firefighter critically injured battling Lincoln Park blaze

A Chicago firefighter was badly hurt Monday morning during an extra-alarm fire at a Lincoln Park building, according to fire officials.

The firefighter was trapped and eventually rescued from the fire at a four-story building, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The firefighter had fallen while inside the building, according to department spokesperson Larry Langford.

He took a “long fall and ended up trapped behind a wall,” Langford said. “They had to extricate him.”

As of 7:15 a.m., Langford said, the fire was still burning. About 150 firefighters were on the scene.

No one else has been injured. Langford said it was too early to know how or why the fire started.

The eastbound #74 bus on Fullerton Avenue has been rerouted near the fire, according to a Chicago Transit Authority alert.

