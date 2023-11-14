The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Student stabbed during fight at Proviso West High School

The student suffered a minor injury and was released from the hospital. Another student was taken into custody.

By  Kade Heather
   
A student was stabbed during a fight Tuesday at Proviso West High School in west suburban Hillside.

Two male students, whose ages weren’t known, were fighting in a stairwell about 10 a.m. when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the arm, according to Hillside police.

The student suffered a minor injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later released, police said.

The school, at 4701 Harrison St., went into a “soft lockdown,” but classes later resumed, the school and police said.

Officers took the other student into custody and charges were pending, police said.

“We want to assure you that our school community is safe and secure,” Proviso West High School said in a statement. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We will continue to work to ensure a secure and supportive environment for everyone in our school community.”

The two students apparently had a history of bad relations, according to police.

“There was no threat to anybody else; it was an isolated incident between the two of them,” a Hillside police spokesperson said.

