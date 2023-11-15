The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Johnsburg schools closed due to heavy police presence

The public is urged to avoid the area of Hamlin and Fillmore, known as Claremont Hills, for an ongoing police matter in the village of Johnsburg, in McHenry County.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Johnsburg schools closed due to heavy police presence
Police car light bar.

Sun-Times file

A shelter-in-place order has been issued in far northwest suburban Johnsburg for a “dangerous” situation Wednesday morning in McHenry County.

The incident apparently began about midnight and around 6:45 a.m. the School District 12 announced it will be closed Wedneday because of an “ongoing police matter.”

Avoid the area of Hamlin Drive and Fillmore Road, known as Claremont Hills, Johnsburg police posted on Facebook.

“Any residents in the area are asked to shelter in place until advised differently. Avoid this area until the situation has been made safe,” the post said.

The village of Johnsburg is about 60 miles northwest of Chicago.

Check back for updates.

Next Up In News
Woman critically wounded in Streeterville attack
Israeli military forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital in operation against Hamas
Big Chicago contingent at March for Israel rally in Washington
Disminuye el número de migrantes que llegan en autobús y se quedan en comisarías
Chicago city lawyers want a federal judge to recuse himself from hearing a police torture suit linked to Jon Burge
Federal government shutdowns are costly, for the economy and public trust
The Latest
These wraps can be served as a main course or an appetizer.
Recipes
Turkey lettuce wraps are flavorful, light and healthy meal option
This recipe is conveniently flexible and can be dictated by the contents of your refrigerator.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend’s new bad habits have me ready to leave
The couple used to go everywhere together, but lately the man has been putting his friends first and snapping at his girlfriend.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Best friends Aki Berry and Meg Chano have co-written “The Unofficial Ted Lasso Cookbook: From Biscuits to BBQ, 50 Inspired Recipes by TV’s Most Loveable Football Team.”&nbsp;
Taste
Cookbook inspired by ‘Ted Lasso’ series scores big-time recipes
From Pigs in Roy’s Blankie to Crown and Anchor Fish and Chips, a new cookbook draws its inspiration from the TV series’ scenes and characters
By Amy Bizzarri | For the Sun-Times
 
Young Coriolanus Snow, the future president of Panem, mentors a tribute, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds &amp; Snakes.”
Movies and TV
‘Hunger Games’ prequel overindulges, stretching clunky story way past 2 hours
Little makes sense in ‘The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ the bloated origin story of President Snow.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 