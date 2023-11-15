Johnsburg schools closed due to heavy police presence

A shelter-in-place order has been issued in far northwest suburban Johnsburg for a “dangerous” situation Wednesday morning in McHenry County.

The incident apparently began about midnight and around 6:45 a.m. the School District 12 announced it will be closed Wedneday because of an “ongoing police matter.”

Avoid the area of Hamlin Drive and Fillmore Road, known as Claremont Hills, Johnsburg police posted on Facebook.

“Any residents in the area are asked to shelter in place until advised differently. Avoid this area until the situation has been made safe,” the post said.

The village of Johnsburg is about 60 miles northwest of Chicago.

