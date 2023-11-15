The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

$150,000 reward offered in robbery of letter carrier in Humboldt Park

The man held a firearm as he entered the postal employee’s van in the 900 block of North Francisco Avenue, police said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE $150,000 reward offered in robbery of letter carrier in Humboldt Park
Authorities say this man robbed a letter carrier in her work van on Nov. 10 in Chicago.

Authorities say this man robbed a letter carrier in her work van on Nov. 10 in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Authorities are offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of someone who robbed a letter carrier last week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The suspect wore a black cap and prescription glasses when he confronted a Postal Service worker about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The man held a firearm as he entered the postal employee’s van in the 900 block of North Francisco Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man ran off, and the 31-year-old female employee was not harmed, police said.

Authorities did not say what was stolen, but letter carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys, which thieves use to steal letters from blue mailboxes. They use the checks inside to commit check fraud, or “check washing,” where they remove the ink and change the payment information.

Related

The rate of those crimes and robberies of letter carriers rose dramatically in the past few years, prompting Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to address what he called a “sustained crime wave” by raising rewards the service offers in criminal cases.

The rising rates of robbery and theft have drawn national attention. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, has sent DeJoy several public letters blasting what he called USPS’s “inadequate response” to address the rise in crime targeting postal employees.

In August, the Postal Service raised the rewards for tips leading to arrests in robberies of postal employees from $50,000 to $150,000. Information in murder cases was raised from $100,000 to $250,000.

The Postal Service presented its “Project Safe Delivery” plan to Congress in May to address postal crime. Since then, USPS has boasted of installing more than 10,000 blue collection boxes that use electronic locks instead of arrow keys.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago DEA office’s most-wanted list adds cocaine-trafficking suspect Oswaldo Espinosa
Robert Crimo Jr. threatened with contempt for showing up for jail sentence wearing ‘I’m a political pawn’ T-shirt
‘Life’ at stake? Ominous prediction made as sentencing hearings loom in ComEd bribery case
3 carjacked at gunpoint within 40 minutes on North Side
Woman critically wounded in Streeterville attack
Chicago city lawyers want a federal judge to recuse himself from hearing a police torture suit linked to Jon Burge
The Latest
United Airlines jets are seen as a plane approaches Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. in 2019. A recently launched apprenticeship program at United offers some participants a chance to become aviation technicians.
Other Views
Congress can get the job done to boost apprenticeships, work training programs
Congress should come together to modernize the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the cornerstone of the public workforce development system, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby writes.
By Scott Kirby
 
Petr Mrazek makes a save.
Blackhawks
Petr Mrazek, healthy at last, enjoying stellar start to Blackhawks’ season
Mrazek hasn’t felt this good since 2018-19, and his stats are the best they’ve been in years, too. Through his first eight games, his .921 save percentage ranks 14th in the NHL.
By Ben Pope
 
Los solicitantes de asilo, Alberto Dávila, con su hija María Dávila de 1 año, y su madre Andrea Peña, dentro de una sala de espera de transporte cerca de la Terminal 2 del Aeropuerto Internacional O’Hare, donde se refugian, el 3 de octubre.
La Voz Chicago
Caridades Católicas de San Antonio no le hacen ningún favor a Chicago al no avisar que hay migrantes en camino
San Antonio es una de las primeras paradas de muchos migrantes. Sus Caridades Católicas locales operan el Centro de Recursos para Migrantes.
By CST Editorial Board
 
“A través de colaboración con la administración de Johnson y con los miembros de la comunidad en Chicago, estoy segura de que podemos mejorar los resultados de salud para todos los habitantes de Chicago”, dijo la Dra. Ige. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
La Dra. Olusimbo Ige es nombrada nueva comisionada de salud pública de Chicago
Se convierte en la primera mujer afroamericana en ocupar el cargo de comisionada de salud de Chicago. Como comisionada asistente de salud en Nueva York, ayudó a liderar esa ciudad durante la pandemia.
By Fran Spielman
 
Carlos Tortolero, fundador y director general del Museo Nacional de Arte Mexicano, dijo que está listo para escribir y pasar tiempo con su nieto.
La Voz Chicago
Fundador del Museo Nacional de Arte Mexicano se jubila después de 36 años
“Sé que a quien contratemos llevará al museo a un nuevo y mejor lugar”, dijo Carlos Tortolero, que dejará el cargo el 31 de diciembre.
By Ambar Colón
 