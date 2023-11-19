Chicago cop seriously hurt in Southwest Side crash

A Chicago police officer was seriously hurt in a car crash early Sunday in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Damen Avenue, CFD spokesman Walter Schroeder said.
The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, he said.
Chicago police did not immediately release information.
The Latest
Man doesn’t know a polite way to extricate himself from the monologue.
If we can move on from toxic friends, relationships and workplaces, why does family get a pass?
Quarterback Justin Fields is returning after missing four starts because of a dislocated right thumb. The Bears would be wise to give him easy throws to knock off some rust.
Anything can happen, good or bad, when Fields has the ball. That’s worth watching.