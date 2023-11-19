The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Chicago cop seriously hurt in Southwest Side crash

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Damen Avenue in the Back of the Yards, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
A Chicago police officer was seriously hurt in a car crash early Sunday in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Damen Avenue, CFD spokesman Walter Schroeder said.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, he said.

Chicago police did not immediately release information.

Dear Abby
Dear Abby: People keep trapping me, talking my ear off
Man doesn’t know a polite way to extricate himself from the monologue.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago isn’t wasting time on family disputes
If we can move on from toxic friends, relationships and workplaces, why does family get a pass?
By Ismael Perez
 
Bears
Three keys for Bears against the Lions
Quarterback Justin Fields is returning after missing four starts because of a dislocated right thumb. The Bears would be wise to give him easy throws to knock off some rust.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears
QB Justin Fields brings thrill — and purpose — back to Bears when he returns vs. Lions
Anything can happen, good or bad, when Fields has the ball. That’s worth watching.
By Jason Lieser
 
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 