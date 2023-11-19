Brighton Park man charged in triple fatal shooting

A 19-year-old man was accused of killing three men in Brighton Park earlier this month.

Jesus Franco, a Brighton Park resident, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting a 19-year-old man and two 29-year-old men about 1:10 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 3100 block of West 39th Place, Chicago police said.

Officers found the three victims inside a red Dodge SUV and on the ground near the car, according to police.

One man inside the SUV had been shot in the head and the other suffered multiple gunshot wounds across the body, police said.

The 19-year-old had been shot in the back of the head. They were all dead at the scene, police said.

Franco was arrested in Austin on Friday and appears in court for the first time on Sunday.

