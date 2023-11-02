Driver dies after traffic crash moments after he was shot in Woodlawn
About 8:50 p.m., the driver, a 33-year-old man, was in the 6600 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
A driver was killed after he was struck by gunfire, causing him to strike a tree and a light post Thursday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.
The man tried to drive away from the area and struck a light post and tree in the 1300 block of East Marquette Road, police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
