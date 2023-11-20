The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Deaths of Glendale Heights police officer, wife investigated as murder-suicide

Sgt. Michael Huff and his wife, Jackie, were found shot to death Sunday in their Homer Glen home after someone called 911 to report hearing arguing and gunshots.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE Deaths of Glendale Heights police officer, wife investigated as murder-suicide
Glendale Heights police Sgt. Michael Huff and his wife were found dead Sunday in the 13600 block of Shannon Drive in Homer Glen.

Glendale Heights police Sgt. Michael Huff and his wife were found dead Sunday in the 13600 block of Shannon Drive in Homer Glen.

Google Maps

The deaths of a Glendale Heights police sergeant and his wife on Sunday evening are being investigated as a murder-suicide, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Michael Huff had been with the Glendale Heights department for more than 20 years, and his wife, Jackie Huff, was a former Glendale Heights employee, the police department said Monday.

Michael Huff was promoted to sergeant in June 2022, according to a since-deleted tweet from the police department.

“This loss has left a deep void within the village of Glendale Heights,” the police department said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Michael and Jackie, and we extend our sincerest condolences during this incredibly difficult time.”

Someone called 911 on Sunday to report hearing an argument followed by gunshots coming from the couple’s Homer Glen home.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 13600 block of Shannon Drive about 5:46 p.m. and found a man and woman on the kitchen floor covered in blood, according to the sheriff’s office. Fire department officers confirmed the deaths.

Officers said a handgun was found near the bodies.

An initial investigation by detectives determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide.

Glendale Heights police said Michael Huff killed his wife before killing himself.

The police department is working with the Will County Sheriff’s Office to “provide any information” that could help the investigation, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office described the deaths as an “isolated incident” and said an autopsy will be performed.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago man faces more than a dozen felonies, accused of Lincoln Park mail theft, burglaries
Grandfather, 72, slain leaving nephew’s birthday party in Logan Square: ‘Someone crazy shot him.’
Fund set up for family of man fatally attacked outside House of Blues: ‘He was a very fine son’
Two boys, 14, fatally shot after attempted car theft reported on South Side, police say
Girl, 16, grazed in Irving Park neighborhood drive-by
Man dies in Calumet Heights garage fire
The Latest
Since May, postal inspectors have made 109 arrests for robberies and 530 arrests for mail theft across the U.S., including in Chicago, according to the the United States Postal inspection Service.&nbsp;
Crime
Chicago man faces more than a dozen felonies, accused of Lincoln Park mail theft, burglaries
Gustavo Belleza, 36, was arrested Monday for possessing two stolen identifications, ten bank cards not belonging to him and several burglary tools, according to police. He was first arrested Nov. 7 after Chicago police and postal inspection officials accused him of more than 15 burglaries and mail thefts in Lincoln Park over the last month.
By Violet Miller
 
Michael Soroka pitches in relief against the White Sox July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP)
White Sox
Will Michael Soroka’s “pick-me-up” trade be good pickup for White Sox? Time will tell
Former All-Star eager to continue on comeback path with new organization
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_116300356.jpg
Bears
Blindside hit on Lucas Patrick draws Matt Eberflus’ ire
Patrick was initially injured while chasing down Lions safety Tracy Walker, who had recovered an apparent fumble on a play in which Cole Kmet already had been ruled down. The Bears will turn the play in to the league office for review.
By Mark Potash
 
Damage from a house fire involving a recalled dehumidifier includes a burned appliance and damage to items and walls. Millions of the appliances have been recalled nationwide.
The Watchdogs
Execs face prison time over recalled dehumidifiers linked to house fires
A jury in California convicted two executives from Gree USA Inc. for not telling the government what it knew about the defects. The appliances were widely sold under well-known brand names.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Jaylon Johnson rues missed opportunities vs. Lions
The Bears’ star cornerback had two chances for interceptions — both of which were potential pick-6s — but just missed both of them. “I had two opportunities to put 14 points on the board,” he said. “Gotta finish those better.”
By Mark Potash
 