Deaths of Glendale Heights police officer, wife investigated as murder-suicide

The deaths of a Glendale Heights police sergeant and his wife on Sunday evening are being investigated as a murder-suicide, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Michael Huff had been with the Glendale Heights department for more than 20 years, and his wife, Jackie Huff, was a former Glendale Heights employee, the police department said Monday.

Michael Huff was promoted to sergeant in June 2022, according to a since-deleted tweet from the police department.

“This loss has left a deep void within the village of Glendale Heights,” the police department said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Michael and Jackie, and we extend our sincerest condolences during this incredibly difficult time.”

Someone called 911 on Sunday to report hearing an argument followed by gunshots coming from the couple’s Homer Glen home.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 13600 block of Shannon Drive about 5:46 p.m. and found a man and woman on the kitchen floor covered in blood, according to the sheriff’s office. Fire department officers confirmed the deaths.

Officers said a handgun was found near the bodies.

An initial investigation by detectives determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide.

Glendale Heights police said Michael Huff killed his wife before killing himself.

The police department is working with the Will County Sheriff’s Office to “provide any information” that could help the investigation, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office described the deaths as an “isolated incident” and said an autopsy will be performed.

