Tuesday, November 21, 2023
92-year-old held in shooting of woman in Englewood, police say

A 92-year-old male was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting and wounding a 43-year-old woman in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 92-year-old man was taken into custody in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen Street in Englewood. The woman is hospitalized in good condition.

A 92-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in a shooting in Englewood, police said.

About 10 a.m. a 43-year-old woman was shot in the right arm by a 92-year-old man, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred inside a home in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen Street.

Multiple firearms were found at the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

