92-year-old held in shooting of woman in Englewood, police say
The shooting occurred inside a home in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen Street.
Multiple firearms were found at the scene, police said.
The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
