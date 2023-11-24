The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Archer Heights stabbing injures man and woman; suspect held: CPD

Two men and a woman were arguing in a home in the 4700 block of South Springfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. when one of the men stabbed them, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man is in police custody Friday after allegedly stabbing two people, including a 44-year-old woman, in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

The woman and a 42-year-old man were arguing with another man who pulled a knife and stabbed them inside a home just after midnight in the 4700 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said.

The woman, stabbed in the head, was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital while the 42-year-old man, stabbed in the hands, was taken in fair condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

No charges have been announced for the suspect, who is in custody.

