Archer Heights stabbing injures man and woman; suspect held: CPD

A man is in police custody Friday after allegedly stabbing two people, including a 44-year-old woman, in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

The woman and a 42-year-old man were arguing with another man who pulled a knife and stabbed them inside a home just after midnight in the 4700 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said.

The woman, stabbed in the head, was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital while the 42-year-old man, stabbed in the hands, was taken in fair condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

No charges have been announced for the suspect, who is in custody.