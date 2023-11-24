Archer Heights stabbing injures man and woman; suspect held: CPD
Two men and a woman were arguing in a home in the 4700 block of South Springfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. when one of the men stabbed them, police said.
A man is in police custody Friday after allegedly stabbing two people, including a 44-year-old woman, in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.
The woman and a 42-year-old man were arguing with another man who pulled a knife and stabbed them inside a home just after midnight in the 4700 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said.
The woman, stabbed in the head, was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital while the 42-year-old man, stabbed in the hands, was taken in fair condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.
No charges have been announced for the suspect, who is in custody.
The Latest
The passenger got into an argument with another man on the bus around midnight in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.
The public is worn down by relentless shenanigans — from the sports world to political gamesmanship, voter suppression, multiple alleged criminal conspiracies and even a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Man doesn’t think he’ll ever get over her recent confession of two infidelities more than 20 years ago.
Native Americans started it all, making Chicago a welcoming place to “DuSables” of all colors, creeds, orientations and socio-economic backgrounds, Buildings Commissioner Matthew W. Beaudet writes.
There’s no federal law to keep them from selling used vehicles with open, unaddressed recalls for defects that could kill you. What we found available might surprise you.