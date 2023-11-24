Man stabbed on CTA bus in Bronzeville

A 48-year-old man was stabbed on a Chicago Transit Authority bus early Friday in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The 48-year-old got into an argument with another passenger who stabbed him in the leg and back before jumping off the bus and running away about 12:10 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to police.
The 48-year-old was taken to a hospital in good condition and no one has been arrested, police said.
