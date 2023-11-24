The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Man stabbed on CTA bus in Bronzeville

The passenger got into an argument with another man on the bus around midnight in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo

Sun-Times file

A 48-year-old man was stabbed on a Chicago Transit Authority bus early Friday in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The 48-year-old got into an argument with another passenger who stabbed him in the leg and back before jumping off the bus and running away about 12:10 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to police.

The 48-year-old was taken to a hospital in good condition and no one has been arrested, police said.

