Sunday, November 26, 2023
Bedford Park police officer shot several times at gas station

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road, police said. Officers were there responding to reports of a nearby car crash.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
A Bedford Park police officer is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times early Sunday, according to the Bedford Park Police Department.

A car, reported stolen in Chicago, was found heavily damaged in the 6700 block of South Archer Road, police said. Surveillance footage showed two people flee the wrecked car and enter another parked at the gas station.

Officers approached the two people in the car and one of them would not comply with the officers. After a struggle, the person fired several shots at one of the officers, according to police.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. One person is in custody and two firearms were recovered, police said.

