2 shot, wounded in West Lawn

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in West Lawn.
The two were in the street in the 300 block of West 75th Street about 3:10 p.m. when someone approached them and fired shots, police said.
They were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the teen was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right arm. The man was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to his hip.
No suspect information was immediately available.
The Latest
Tickets to the holiday train will cost $5 and go on sale at 7 a.m. Thursday.
If the Bears do replace Matt Eberflus, look for another tame hire.
Surgery recovery wipes out Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday episodes of the CBS talk show.
Poles turned down a finalist interview with the Vikings in 2022 to take the Bears job. The Vikings were 13-4 last year and are playoff contenders this year. But, with two potential top-five draft picks in 2024, Poles’ long game could still be a winner.
From repairing torn pants to stopping the walnuts from bumping into each other on stage, the work of Joffrey Ballet’s sewing team goes on long after the show starts.