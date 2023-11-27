The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 shot, wounded in West Lawn

A man and a teen boy were shot and wounded about 3:10 Monday afternoon in the 300 block of West 75th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 shot, wounded in West Lawn
Shell_casing_4.jpg

Sun-Times file

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in West Lawn.

The two were in the street in the 300 block of West 75th Street about 3:10 p.m. when someone approached them and fired shots, police said.

They were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the teen was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right arm. The man was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to his hip.

No suspect information was immediately available.

