The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Skokie man facing additional charges in north suburban bomb threats

Jacob Spiro, 23, who was previously charged with making threats in several communities, is accused of making threats against Evanston Public Library and a McDonald’s.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Skokie man facing additional charges in north suburban bomb threats
gavel.jpg_20_15_52_102.jpg

A Skokie man accused of making fake bomb threats this year is facing additional charges after police identified him as a suspect in more threats, Evanston police said.

Jacob Spiro, 23, is now facing four more felony disorderly conduct charges for additional threats against the Evanston Public Library and an Evanston McDonald’s, police said. He turned himself in Nov. 17.

Police say emailed threats were made against two branches of the Evanston Public Library on Sept. 12 and 14. Both branches were evacuated and the buildings swept, though police found no evidence of bombs at either site.

Two other threats were made against a McDonald’s in the 1900 block of Dempster Street in Evanston on Oct. 2 and 3. In both cases police received calls saying there was a bomb at the fast food restaurant, according to police. Law enforcement swept the premises both times and found no evidence of any bombs.

Spiro was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in October for making more than a dozen threats in Niles — where he allegedly made 11 separate threats on the town’s city service request website — as well as Glenview, Morton Grove, Skokie and Wilmette, according to several suburban police agencies.

He faces additional charges for disorderly conduct in Kane County, where he was accused of making similar threats toward Aurora Public Library buildings Sept. 12 and 14, which also prompted evacuations and searches — though no bomb was found at either location, Aurora police said.

Police said no additional charges were expected.

Chicago public library branches were briefly closed in September after digital threats were made against them as part of a rash of “nationwide bomb threats to libraries,” apparently part of an intimidation campaign over the choice of books offered on the libraries’ shelves.

Next Up In Crime
Motorist killed, child injured in Back of the Yards shooting, crash
COVID-19 dogs Burke trial, but no plans to halt rest of week’s testimony
Star witness in FBG Duck murder trial is a masked rap blogger — and longtime government informant
Man, teen shot and wounded in Greater Grand Crossing
Man dies following Lower West Side neighborhood shooting
6 armed robberies occur over 3 hours Sunday afternoon
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Bears
Three takeaways from Bears-Vikings game
The Bears-Vikings games next season figure to look a lot different.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Justin Fields running against the Vikings.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields’ deep pass sets up game-winner vs. Vikings
Finally, though, the Bears quarterback closed out a game. On third-and-10 from the Vikings’ 49 with 1:06 to play, Fields found receiver DJ Moore in the middle of the field for a 36-yard gain to set up a 30-yard Cairo Santos field goal.
By Patrick Finley
 
CICEROSHOOTING_020319_2.jpg
Crime
Motorist killed, child injured in Back of the Yards shooting, crash
A 38-year-old man was driving in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the armpit Monday evening. Police say a 6-year-old boy was injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Matt Eberflus reacting to a play in a game.
Bears
Bears’ 12-10 win over Vikings doesn’t cool coach Matt Eberflus’ hot seat
The Bears were on the verge of another embarrassing defeat, but won on a last-minute field goal.
By Jason Lieser
 
Flanked by attorneys and supporters, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Nov. 6.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
COVID-19 dogs Burke trial, but no plans to halt rest of week’s testimony
COVID-19 is arguably one of the reasons it took so long for the feds to take former Ald. Ed Burke to trial in the first place. The FBI raided his offices five years ago this week. Criminal charges followed in 2019, but the pandemic helped scuttle plans to begin the trial in 2021.
By Jon Seidel
 