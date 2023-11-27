Motorist killed, child injured in New City shooting, crash

A man is dead and a child injured after a shooting caused a vehicle to crash Monday night in the New City neighborhood.

A 38-year-old man was driving in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street about 7:47 p.m. when he was shot in the armpit, causing him to hit multiple cars. His car overturned, police said. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 6-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with injuries from the crash and was listed in good condition. It was unclear whether the child was riding in the car.

No one was in custody.

