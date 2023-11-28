Off-duty cop robbed in Portage Park neighborhood
Four robbers armed with rifles and guns confronted the 33-year-old officer as he was getting out of his car and took his belongings, including his badge.
A 33-year-old off-duty Chicago police officer was robbed Monday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
It happened about 10:20 p.m. Monday night in the 3200 block of North LeClaire Avenue as the officer, 33, was getting out of his car, police said.
A black Nissan car pulled up and four attackers wielding guns and rifles confronted him and demanded his property, including his badge.
The officer, who was not hurt in the attack, complied and they jumped back in the Nissan and sped away east on Belmont Avenue, police said.
No one was arrested and Area 3 detectives are investigating.
