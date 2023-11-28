The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 charged in shooting of Bedford Park police officer

Raul Perez, 24, of Blue Island and Luis Gonzalez, 22, of Chicago, were arrested Sunday. They allegedly shot at police who tried to question them. One officer was hurt.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE 2 charged in shooting of Bedford Park police officer
The Speedway gas station at 6800 S. Archer Road in Bedford Park is taped off as police wait for a vehicle to be towed Sunday. Two men in a car fired at officers attempting to question them. One officer was injured.

The Speedway gas station at 6800 S. Archer Road in Bedford Park is taped off as police wait for a vehicle to be towed Sunday. Two men in a car fired at officers attempting to question them. One officer was injured.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Two men are facing charges in the shooting of a Bedford Park police officer early Sunday.

Raul Perez, 24, of Blue Island, is charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed habitual criminal, according to a statement from Bedford Park police.

Luis Gonzalez, 22, of Chicago, is charged with one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said.

The incident unfolded about 3:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road in Bedford Park, police said. Officers were there responding to reports of a nearby car crash.

A car, reported stolen in Chicago, was found heavily damaged in the 6700 block of South Archer Road, police said. Surveillance footage showed two people flee the wrecked car, police said. Moments later, officers saw them emerge from a grassy area and enter another car at a nearby gas station.

Officers approached the two people in the car and one of them would not comply with the officers, police said. After a struggle, Perez allegedly fired several shots at an officer, police said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Police arrested the two suspects and recovered two firearms.

Next Up In Crime
FBI offers $1,000 reward for information on Loop bank robbery attempts
FBI agent tells how morning visit led to ex-Ald. Danny Solis wearing a wire on longtime colleague Ed Burke
Boy, 16, shot, wounded walking to school in North Lawndale
15-year-old boy charged in armed robberies on West and South Sides
Rash of overnight robberies includes off-duty cop in Portage Park: CPD
Man stabbed on Loop CTA platform: CPD
The Latest
A man sought in multiple Loop bank holdups.
Crime
FBI offers $1,000 reward for information on Loop bank robbery attempts
The FBI is searching for a man wanted in multiple bank holdups in the Loop every three to four weeks since September. In one instance, he had a gun.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls humiliated again, and this time coach Billy Donovan falls on sword
The season continued slipping away Tuesday — and in embarrassing fashion. The Celtics ran up the score on the Bulls in a 124-97 victory.
By Joe Cowley
 
Hinsdale South fans wear t-shirts in support of Brendan Savage during the game against Glenbard South.
High School Basketball
Brendan Savage watches Hinsdale South win home opener, hopes to play Friday
There was a fairly large student section on hand for an early-season, weeknight game. About half of the students were wearing shirts that read “We want Savage.”
By Michael O’Brien
 
A weekend fire shut down at least one office at the Northerly Island Visitor Center.
News
‘Fire incident’ on Sunday shuts down city office at Northerly Island Visitor Center ‘until further notice’
A fire occurred about 5 a.m. Sunday on the first floor of a two-story building at 1521 S. Linn White Drive, the Chicago Fire Department said. No one was reported hurt.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Chicago family of five was rescued from Greenhorn Mountain in southern Colorado on Nov. 22. Unexpected snow, falling temperatures and the group’s inexperience with mountain climbing slowed them down as they neared the peak.
Chicago
Chicago family rescued from Greenhorn Mountain in Colorado
The family of five — three adults and two children — became stranded when unexpected snow began to fall as they neared the mountain’s summit on Nov. 22.
By Kade Heather
 