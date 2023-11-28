2 charged in shooting of Bedford Park police officer

Two men are facing charges in the shooting of a Bedford Park police officer early Sunday.

Raul Perez, 24, of Blue Island, is charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed habitual criminal, according to a statement from Bedford Park police.

Luis Gonzalez, 22, of Chicago, is charged with one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said.

The incident unfolded about 3:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road in Bedford Park, police said. Officers were there responding to reports of a nearby car crash.

A car, reported stolen in Chicago, was found heavily damaged in the 6700 block of South Archer Road, police said. Surveillance footage showed two people flee the wrecked car, police said. Moments later, officers saw them emerge from a grassy area and enter another car at a nearby gas station.

Officers approached the two people in the car and one of them would not comply with the officers, police said. After a struggle, Perez allegedly fired several shots at an officer, police said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Police arrested the two suspects and recovered two firearms.

