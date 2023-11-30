Cop relieved of police powers, charged with filing false robbery report

A Chicago police officer was relieved of police powers after making a false robbery report, police said Thursday.

Zondranika Williams, 37, who allegedly claimed she was robbed in the 8000 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood on Sept. 23, surrendered herself Tuesday, Chicago police said in a statement.

Williams was charged with one count of disorderly conduct — false report of offense, police said.

No other details were available.

