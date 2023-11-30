The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Cop relieved of police powers, charged with filing false robbery report

Zondranika Williams, 37, allegedly made a false report on Sept. 23 and surrendered herself Tuesday.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
A Chicago police officer was relieved of police powers after making a false robbery report, police said Thursday.

Zondranika Williams, 37, who allegedly claimed she was robbed in the 8000 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood on Sept. 23, surrendered herself Tuesday, Chicago police said in a statement.

Williams was charged with one count of disorderly conduct — false report of offense, police said.

No other details were available.

