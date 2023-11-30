The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Gurnee officer rushed to save driver from burning vehicle that struck her squad car

Officer Kassandra Canadzic was in her parked squad car Nov. 9 when she was rear-ended by an SUV. She jumped out and rescued the other driver whose car was in flames.

By  Charles Keeshan and Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
   
SHARE Gurnee officer rushed to save driver from burning vehicle that struck her squad car
Crime_Scene_Tape2.jpg

A Gurnee police officer is set to receive a Life Saving Award for her actions this month when she rushed into harm’s way to pull a driver from a burning SUV that moments earlier had rear-ended her patrol vehicle.

The dramatic rescue was captured on video by the body camera worn that night by Officer Kassandra Canadzic, who said she appreciates the upcoming recognition but shrugs off her heroism as just another day on the job.

“We’re all out here doing these things every day,” she said.

Canadzic was parked near the intersection of routes 41 and 120 before 11 p.m. Nov. 9 when the small SUV with a suspected drunk driver behind the wheel slammed into the back of her squad car.

“At first it was a little disorienting, but when I got out of my vehicle I saw that the car that had hit me was on fire,” she said.

Canadzic rushed to the driver’s-side door and attempted to pull out the female driver, but the deployed air bag prevented the officer from reaching the driver’s seat belt to unbuckle it. As two back seat passengers escaped on their own, Canadzic sprinted to the passenger-side front door to unbuckle the safety belt.

As the fire intensified, the officer returned to the driver’s door and pulled the woman out. A passerby came over to help, and together they dragged the semiconscious woman to safety.

For more on this story go to Dailyherald.com.

Next Up In Crime
Police officer caught child thrown from burning apartment building in West Chicago
Father of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy fatally stabbed in Plainfield Township files wrongful-death lawsuit
Jurors hear famous Burke quip about landing ‘the tuna,’ after defense fails to sink the trial
Cop relieved of police powers, charged with filing false robbery report
Chicago man charged with robbing U.S. mail carriers at gunpoint in Forest Park
Vehicle wanted in Chicago slaying crashes into Milwaukee school bus during police pursuit
The Latest
A city crew repairs a water pipe and removes a lead service line in Calumet Heights this month.
Environment
Biden lets Chicago replace dangerous lead water lines much slower than other cities
The president is ordering cities to replace lead pipes for drinking water within a decade. Chicago is getting at least 40 years to fix the problem.
By Brett Chase
 
Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped logo.
Music
Chicago’s Spotify Wrapped: What was the city listening to this year?
The Swifites have taken over Chicago once again.
By Katie Anthony
 
Some 100 people were displaced after an early morning apartment fire on the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive in West Chicago.&nbsp;
Suburban Chicago
Police officer caught child thrown from burning apartment building in West Chicago
Fire tore through an apartment building in the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive early Thursday. Five people were injured, and about 100 people were displaced from their homes.
By Katlyn Smith | Daily Herald
 
Shane MacGowan performs with his group The Popes in London in 1999.
Obituaries
Shane MacGowan, Pogues singer who made Irish music punk, dies at 65
Songwriter’s bittersweet ballad ‘Fairytale of New York’ has become a modern Christmas standard.
By Associated Press
 
Wadea Al-Fayoume’s father, Oday Al-Fayoume (right), and his uncle, Mahmoud Yousef, attend a vigil for Wadea at Prairie Activity and Recreation Center in Plainfield Oct. 17. Al-Fayoume’s landlord is charged with hate crimes in the fatal stabbing of Wadea, whose mother was seriously wounded.
News
Father of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy fatally stabbed in Plainfield Township files wrongful-death lawsuit
Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, was killed, and his mother, 32, was critically injured Oct. 14. Their landlord, Joseph Czuba, 71, is charged in the attack.
By Kade Heather
 